StockNews.com Upgrades B2gold (NYSE:BTG) to Buy

B2gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

BTG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,542,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,011. B2gold has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Get B2gold alerts:

B2gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.