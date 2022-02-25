StockNews.com Upgrades B2gold (NYSE:BTG) to Buy

B2gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
BTG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,542,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,011. B2gold has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.
B2gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B2gold (BTG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for B2gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.