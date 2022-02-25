Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,978,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 969,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after buying an additional 181,766 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Stratasys by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

