Strong (STRONG) Market Capitalization Tops $38.26 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Strong has a total market cap of $38.26 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $276.71 or 0.00715022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041984 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.53 or 0.06898122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,849.85 or 1.00388836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

