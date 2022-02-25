StrongHands One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $194,641.62 and $2.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,596,675,900 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

