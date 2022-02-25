Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

SDIG stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $35.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $6,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

