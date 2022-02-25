Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

SDIG stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $35.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $6,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.