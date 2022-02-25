Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUUIF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised shares of Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, raised shares of Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.81.

OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

