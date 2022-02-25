Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 227.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 81.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SRDX opened at $43.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $610.33 million, a PE ratio of 145.37 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

