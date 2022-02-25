Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,750.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,816.36.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,033.59 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,433.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,967,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,568,000 after buying an additional 45,744 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 113,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,429,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.