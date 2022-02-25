Susquehanna Increases Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $24.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 952.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,180 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Range Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Range Resources by 586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 123,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 105,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

