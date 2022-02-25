Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $30.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRO. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

