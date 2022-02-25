SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Position Lowered by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 81.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB opened at $584.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $647.88 and a 200-day moving average of $656.29. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $792.59.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,661,845. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

