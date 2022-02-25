SVB Leerink Weighs in on HealthEquity, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $53.40 on Friday. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -762.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05.

In other HealthEquity news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $258,806.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

