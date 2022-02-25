Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.85.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Synaptics stock traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.63. 238,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,262. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.82 and its 200-day moving average is $219.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $114.05 and a 52 week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $439,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,618. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 608,675 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synaptics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

