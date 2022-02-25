Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tabula Rasa HealthCare updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. 2,419,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $141.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $296,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,838 shares of company stock valued at $539,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 175,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 168,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

