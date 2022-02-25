TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 8.5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.34. 302,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,617,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TAL shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of -0.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,335,000 after buying an additional 10,358,798 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,904,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,982,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,846,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976,886 shares during the period. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

