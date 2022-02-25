Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKT. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 54,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -333.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,459.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 889,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,800.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 792,229 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 42,030 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

