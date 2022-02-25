Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $9.38

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.38, but opened at $9.15. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 286 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

