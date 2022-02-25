Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $9.38

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.38, but opened at $9.15. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 286 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38.
About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.