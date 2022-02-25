Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.73

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and traded as low as $14.25. Tapinator shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 329 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62.
Tapinator Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAPM)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tapinator (TAPM)
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.