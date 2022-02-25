Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.73

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and traded as low as $14.25. Tapinator shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 329 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62.

Tapinator Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAPM)

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting.

