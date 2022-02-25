Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.22. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 869 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating ) by 146.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

