TD Securities Cuts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a na rating and set a C$53.00 target price (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil to C$51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$52.05.

IMO opened at C$55.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$27.55 and a 52-week high of C$57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

