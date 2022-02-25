Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $306.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.22 and a 52 week high of $328.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.34 and a 200-day moving average of $288.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

