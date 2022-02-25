Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 16,212 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after buying an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $2,435,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,400 shares of company stock worth $23,256,264 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HZNP opened at $92.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

