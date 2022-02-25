Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,297 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.7% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $467.29. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,860. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.71 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $494.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.66%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.