Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,297 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.7% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.
GWW stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $467.29. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,860. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.71 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $494.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.66%.
In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
