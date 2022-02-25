Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 102.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 987.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 67.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.81. 986,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Genpact Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.