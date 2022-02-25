Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.36 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after acquiring an additional 252,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,566,000 after purchasing an additional 90,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,111,000 after purchasing an additional 172,484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,489,000 after acquiring an additional 328,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after acquiring an additional 622,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

