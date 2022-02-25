Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $269.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

