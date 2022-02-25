Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 456,977 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $16,929,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,267,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,244,000 after acquiring an additional 320,657 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 561,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,826,000 after acquiring an additional 309,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $12,026,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.18. 5,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,079. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.