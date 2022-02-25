Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.46

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.46 and traded as high as C$48.98. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$48.48, with a volume of 1,068 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

In other Teck Resources news, Senior Officer Alexander Christopher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.14, for a total value of C$702,816.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.