Teladoc Health, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.66.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $68.94 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $246.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average of $113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

