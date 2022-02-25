Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.57% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.66.

TDOC stock opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $246.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

