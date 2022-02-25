Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.93

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 225630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 price objective (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 price target (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth about $505,000.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.