Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $25.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Telephone and Data Systems traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 12539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

About Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

