Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tellurian in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.30 on Friday. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 6.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 14.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 4.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

