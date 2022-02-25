Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 78,274 shares.The stock last traded at $15.28 and had previously closed at $15.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,710,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,075,000 after buying an additional 363,948 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,537,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 429,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 448.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 63,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

