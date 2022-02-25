Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $488,600.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 12,608 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $578,959.36.

On Friday, January 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -144.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth $48,971,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tenable by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,745 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tenable by 75.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after acquiring an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $49,563,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tenable in the second quarter worth $36,975,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

