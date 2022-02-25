Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.25.

TENB opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $385,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $284,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,500 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at $48,971,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Tenable by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,745 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tenable by 75.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,563,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at about $36,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

