Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenneco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

NYSE:TEN opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 117,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

