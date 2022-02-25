TerraUSD (UST) Hits Market Cap of $12.57 Billion

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion and $668.73 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009164 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 12,539,805,330 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

