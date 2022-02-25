Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $104.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

TXRH has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average is $89.48. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

