Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.73

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.73 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.84). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.84), with a volume of 7,213 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The stock has a market cap of £12.93 million and a P/E ratio of -8.99.

About Thalassa (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides software services. It offers client life cycle management systems. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

