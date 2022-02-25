Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.73

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.73 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.84). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.84), with a volume of 7,213 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The stock has a market cap of £12.93 million and a P/E ratio of -8.99.
About Thalassa (LON:THAL)
