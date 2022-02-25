Tharisa’s (THS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.99) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.13) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Shares of LON:THS opened at GBX 154.75 ($2.10) on Thursday. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 156 ($2.12). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of £420.13 million and a PE ratio of 5.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.82. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

Tharisa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.