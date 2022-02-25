The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

NYSE:TCS opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 24,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $198,980.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.