The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.240-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.07 million-$280.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE:TCS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 407,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,607. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $423.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 24,355 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

