The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.240-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.07 million-$280.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.73 million.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. 407,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,607. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 24,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $198,980.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group (Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.