The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 313.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 511,802 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $255,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,005,000 after purchasing an additional 113,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $340.19 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $316.46 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.45 and its 200-day moving average is $389.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

