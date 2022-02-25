The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 412,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

