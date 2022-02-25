The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $313.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $327.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

