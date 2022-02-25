The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Reduced by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kroger were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Kroger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

