The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,430 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Kroger were worth $47,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Kroger by 32.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kroger by 0.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

