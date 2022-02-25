The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 407,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CENX opened at $20.68 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

